Outdoor Display
Outdoor Display

Outdoor Display

75XE3C
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Brightness(Typ.) : 3,000 cd/m²
  • Operating Temperature : -30°C to 50 °C
  • IP56 Design
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / DVI / RJ45 / RS232C / SD Card / USB3.0 / External speaker out
More

Outstanding Visibility with Advanced Reliability

There is an XE3C installed on the roadside, displaying various advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Visibility
Under Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), 75XE3C outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the suitable display for outdoor visibility. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

* Stand is optional accessory.

XE3C enhances the contrast of images, making them appear more vivid.

Advanced Local Dimming

The backlighting in specific areas of the screen can be controlled to increase contrast and provide a clearer image.

A blurry picture of FHD is being compared with UHD with vivid quality images.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

* Within 178 degree

XE3C is coated for an anti-reflection.

Anti-reflection

Thanks to anti-reflection coating, 75XE3C has low interference between reflection of external light & back light.

The XE3C screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

M panels reduce power consumption by 35% compared to RGB.

Low Power Consumption Using the M+ Panel

The M panel can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings as decreasing power consumption by approx.

* M IPS reduced approx. by 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nit)
** Specific features can differ from circumstances.

The XE3C has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

Dust & Humidity Protection Designed with IP56 Rating

Conformal Coating* protect the circuit board, power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

75XE3C can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures from -30°C to +50°C.

XE3C, with its thermal management solution, performs well even in hot outdoor environments.

Enhanced Thermal Management

Environmentally sealed structure for water-resistant and protection against brake dust. 75XE3C has thermal management solution regarding heat from the LCD, Circuit / Powerboard and Solarloading. Totally self-contained and suitable for outdoor use without air filter.

XE3C with a 9.5 mm protective glass, protects its panel.

9.5 mm Protective Glass

Designed to protect panel from impacts and vandalism for outdoor use.

* P2A tested

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Web Monitoring

The LG Control Manager*, the embedded web monitoring program, allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time such as temperature, ambient light, and gyro sensors. It can be easily controlled at all times.

* Enabled by wired LAN connection

The optional stand allows for the panel to be installed freely.

Optional Stand

Optional stand to allow panel to stand freely and facilitate easy cable management.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    Min: 2800cd/m2, Typ: 3000cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1 (Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G BW) typ.

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24Hrs

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.8 mm Even

  • Weight (Head)

    32.7kg

  • Packed Weight

    43kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1675.2 x 953.6 x 114.6

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1106 x 285

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes(2)

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    745W

  • Max.

    775W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    2644

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    280W

  • DPM

    0.5W(DP, HDMI)

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG) RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
XE3C_Datasheet(low)_LG Outdoor Display_231012.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.