HVAC
Contact us

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct offers cooling and heating for optimal temperature control without compromising interior aesthetics.

In the office, an LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is mounted on the right-hand side of the white wall, with a clock hanging on the navy wall opposite.

Why LGKey Features

Why LG Ceiling Concealed Duct

Easy Control

Optimal Temperature Control

Management of Multiple Spaces

Compact Size

Easy Control with ESP Control Function

motor controls fan speed and air volume. A wired remote control automatically sets external static pressure regardless of pipe length, providing easy installation.

* This image is for illustrative purposes only and may not accurately represent the actual product.

Optimal Temperature Control with Two Thermistors

Monitored via the remote control and the indoor unit, the two thermistors can optimize the indoor temperature by sensing temperatures from different positions and automatically setting the optimal temperature for users.

Illustration of the LG Ceiling Concealed Duct in an office shows the indoor unit thermistor connected to the remote controller thermistor for temperature control.

Simultaneous Operation of Multiple Spaces

Simultaneous operation of cooling and heating for multiple rooms is achieved by using a spiral duct(embedded or flexible type) and a steam chamber.

3D Illustration of the LG Ceiling Concealed Duct cooling multiple rooms in a home, with blue airflow showing efficient coverage throughout the space.

Compact Size for Flexible Placement

New mid-static ducts 1) provide ideal solution for installation in limited space.

A graphic comparing model sizes shows a new compact model at 270mm versus conventional models at 298mm and 380mm for 8/10kW and 12.5kW capacities.

1. Conventional models are ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 and new models are ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

Diagram of the LG Ceiling Concealed Duct airflow with the top image showing internal directions in red arrows and the bottom image highlighting fresh air intake and circulation paths with red arrows.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

