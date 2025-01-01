About Cookies on This Site

Floor Standing Unit

The LG Floor Standing Unit rapidly cools and heats a wide area, reaching every corner of the space. This air conditioner is an ideal solution for achieving the modern aesthetics of your home or office.

Why LGKey Features

Why LG Floor Standing Unit

A line-drawn trophy icon with two handles and a red star in the center symbolizes the LG Floor Standing Unit's award-winning design.

Award-winning Stylish Design

A line-drawn icon of an air conditioning unit with red fins at the top and four black arrows extending outward symbolizes wide-range airflow.

Wide-range Airflow

A line-drawn thermometer icon with a red upward arrow on the left and a downward arrow on the right indicates quick temperature control for both heating and cooling.

Quick Temperature Control

Award-winning Stylish Design

Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award, the LG Floor Standing Unit is the ideal solution for the modern aesthetics of your home or office. 1)

1. Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award : All LG Floor Standing Unit models recognized with the award.

Powerful Wide Range Airflow

The LG Floor Standing Unit is ideal for large spaces due to its powerful cooling and heating capabilities, enabling airflow to reach up to 30 meters away. 2),3),4)

2. The airflow reach may vary depending on the surrounding environment.

3. The above image is for customer understanding.

4. The airflow reach distance of 30m was the result of CAE analysis.

- Airflow Rates: Super High (37CMM for ARNU48GPTA4 / 68CMM for ARNU96GPFA4)

- Cooling Conditions: Indoor Temperature 27°C / Discharge Air Temperature 13°C

- Heating Conditions: Indoor Temperature 20°C / Discharge Air Temperature 45°C

- Room Size: 30m x 2.7m x 20m (Width x Height x Depth)

Quick and Precise Temperature Control

The LG Floor Standing Unit has a pressure control system 5) that allows it to reach the set temperature faster than previous LG model. 6) Likewise, the optimal airflow angles in the power heating function provide reliable heating.

5. Performances are based on the following conditions.

 - Cooling : Indoor Ambient Temp 27°C DB / 19°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 35°C DB / 24°C WB

 - Heating : Indoor Ambient Temp 20°C DB / 15°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 7°C DB / 6°C WB

 - Interconnected Pipe is standard length and difference of Elevation (Outdoor ~ Indoor Unit) is 0m.

6. While the previous model only includes a temperature sensor, the LG Inverter Floor Standing Unit is equipped with both temperature and pressure sensors, offering enhanced control.

