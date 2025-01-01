About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Contact us

Ceiling Suspended

LG Ceiling Suspended delivers a powerful cooling and heating performance and provides a modern design that blends in perfectly with any type of space.

Ceiling Suspended

Modern & tasteful aesthetics perfectly blending in with the indoor environment

Features
The front-side view of the LG Ceiling Suspended unit is partially visible, with its black duct area glistening prominently.

Differentiated Design

Award-winning elegance of the ceiling suspended unit comes with the stunning V-shaped design and black vane.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

Its powerful cooling and heating performance allows operation in large areas. The air flow can reach up to 15m away from the air conditioner.

The LG Ceiling Suspended unit is located on the left and the controller is centrally positioned on the wall. Each unit has a red, arch-shaped coverage range.

Two Thermistors Control (Optional)

An optional control panel includes a second thermistor, allowing precise indoor temperature checks from multiple locations.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

Installation speed and ease are improved with one-touch in/out filter structure and a simplified two-pieces filter, which slides out for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

