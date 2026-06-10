LG Multi V VRF Solution Enhances Campus Comfort at Tishk International University

• Project Scope: High-efficiency HVAC installation addressing diverse building layouts across a large university campus.

• Core Equipment: Advanced LG MULTI V system installation using variable refrigerant flow technology to deliver efficient cooling.

• Performance Metrics: Implementation of a quiet HVAC system featuring high-performance EER ratings up to 18.3.

Educational institutions depend on stable, quiet, and energy-efficient HVAC systems to maintain productive learning environments. At Tishk International University in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, the critical requirement for dependable VRF cooling spans classrooms, laboratories, lecture halls, and administrative areas. To meet these diverse campus infrastructure needs, LG’s Multi V variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system was selected as the optimal solution for creating a consistent and comfortable campus environment.