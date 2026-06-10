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LG Multi V VRF Solution Enhances Campus Comfort at Tishk International University

HVACCase study10/06/2026

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Key Takeaways

• Project Scope: High-efficiency HVAC installation addressing diverse building layouts across a large university campus.
• Core Equipment: Advanced LG MULTI V system installation using variable refrigerant flow technology to deliver efficient cooling.
• Performance Metrics: Implementation of a quiet HVAC system featuring high-performance EER ratings up to 18.3.

 

Educational institutions depend on stable, quiet, and energy-efficient HVAC systems to maintain productive learning environments. At Tishk International University in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, the critical requirement for dependable VRF cooling spans classrooms, laboratories, lecture halls, and administrative areas. To meet these diverse campus infrastructure needs, LG’s Multi V variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system was selected as the optimal solution for creating a consistent and comfortable campus environment.

Entrance of Tishk International University Building in Iraq.

Optimized Comfort for Academic Spaces

A busy school facility requires an HVAC system that runs silently to protect student concentration during lectures. The LG Multi V system addresses these distinct demands by providing:

• Quiet performance ideal for classrooms
• Precise temperature control
• High energy efficiency with EER ratings up to 18.3*

*Based on LG internal test (ISO test condition) with Multi V 5 Heat Pump 10HP model

These capabilities create a more stable learning environment throughout the campus.

Advanced VRF Technology for University Facilities

Tishk International University’s diverse building types required a flexible HVAC design. Multi V’s modular system architecture accommodates different cooling loads across faculty buildings, administrative zones, and student areas.

Various types of HVAC indoor units installed on the ceilings of the university building.

Its efficient operation also helps reduce operating costs, an essential factor for educational institutions managing large facilities with energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Strong Local Partnerships Ensure Quality Delivery

The VRF system installation was carried out through a collaboration involving LG’s authorized local HVAC partners trained in engineering and commissioning. Their efforts covered:

• System design tailored to each building
• Professional HVAC installation following LG global standards
• Accurate commissioning to ensure long-term reliability
• Continuous after-sales support for maintenance and service

This partnership model provides consistent heating and cooling system performance throughout the university.

VRFs are installed on the roof of the university building in a regular pattern.

LG’s Multi V system enhances comfort, efficiency, and long-term performance across Tishk International University. Through close cooperation with skilled local partners, LG continues to support the growth of educational facilities in Iraq with reliable, future-ready HVAC technology.

HVAC project leaders for Tishk International University in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, displayed in individual interview portraits.

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LG HVAC case study cover featuring the entrance of Iraq University Tishk international University Sulaymaniyah building.
#Education#VRF#Multi V 5#HVAC Engineer#Installer#Consultant#Project Contractor#Maintenance Engineer#Middle East#MEA#Iraq
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FAQs

Q.

Why is an LG VRF system selected over traditional alternatives for university environments?

A.

Large campus layouts demand highly versatile HVAC solutions. Utilizing LG Multi V setup allows institutions to handle distinct modular cooling loads across faculty buildings and student areas simultaneously, maximizing energy efficiency.

Q.

How does a professional VRF system installation benefit an educational facility long-term?

A.

A professional VRF system installation ensures optimized pipeline routing and exact equipment configuration. This level of precise engineering establishes an HVAC system that enhances noise reduction and cuts down daily building operational costs.

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