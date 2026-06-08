Creating Comfort at VINSEUM Museum with Integrated HVAC System

LG has partnered with VINSEUM to deliver an optimized VRF system that aligns perfectly with the museum’s renovation goals. LG Engineers proposed a Multi V VRF solution with heat recovery, complemented by advanced Dual Sensing Control, which senses both temperature and humidity to enhance indoor comfort. LG has supported the project throughout—from system design to on-site commissioning—to help meet the installation requirements.

System Installation

The final commercial HVAC configuration includes:

• Multi V VRF systems units equipped with heat recovery

• Total operating capacity of 344 kW

• Seamless capability to run heating and cooling simultaneously across different zones

This precise installation of VRF system technology supports consistent environmental conditions within the museum’s renovated spaces.