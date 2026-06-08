About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Creating Comfort at VINSEUM Museum with Integrated HVAC System

HVACCase study08/06/2026

Share this content.

Key Takeaways

• Project Scope: Comprehensive HVAC retrofit at the VINSEUM museum in Spain using a 344 kW capacity configuration.
• Core Technology: LG AC installation leveraging variable refrigerant flow systems (Multi V VRF) featuring heat recovery.
• Advanced Control: Integration of a Dual Sensing Control to strictly manage indoor temperature and humidity for heritage preservation.

Museum Overview

VINSEUM, the Museum of Wine Cultures of Catalonia, is a historic cultural institution in Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain. During its large-scale renovation, the museum required a reliable, consistent, and energy-conscious commercial HVAC system to protect its winemaking heritage and improve visitor comfort.

Exterior of VINSEUM museum in Spain.

The Museum's Environmental Challenges

Before the comprehensive HVAC retrofit, VINSEUM museum struggled to maintain stable indoor conditions suitable for heritage preservation. Temperature, humidity, and air quality controls were insufficient for delicate artifacts and exhibition materials within the museum spaces. Museum leadership recognized that outdated HVAC infrastructure limited both conservation quality and the overall visitor experience.

LG's Tailored HVAC Solution

LG has partnered with VINSEUM to deliver an optimized VRF system that aligns perfectly with the museum’s renovation goals. LG Engineers proposed a Multi V VRF solution with heat recovery, complemented by advanced Dual Sensing Control, which senses both temperature and humidity to enhance indoor comfort. LG has supported the project throughout—from system design to on-site commissioning—to help meet the installation requirements.

System Installation
The final commercial HVAC configuration includes:
• Multi V VRF systems units equipped with heat recovery
• Total operating capacity of 344 kW
• Seamless capability to run heating and cooling simultaneously across different zones

This precise installation of VRF system technology supports consistent environmental conditions within the museum’s renovated spaces.

Images displaying LG VRF Multi V system, Control system, and Indoor unit which are installed at the museum.

A Modernized, Efficient Museum Environment

With LG’s advanced HVAC technology in place, VINSEUM strengthened its ability to maintain controlled indoor conditions essential for preserving its wine-culture heritage while also enhancing comfort throughout the museum and supporting its long-term operational goals. This achievement was made possible through close collaboration between LG’s engineering team, the museum’s management, and on-site technical partners, whose coordinated efforts ensured a smooth installation of VRF system and a successful outcome for VINSEUM’s climate-control objectives.

HVAC project leaders for Vinseum museum in Spain, shown in individual interview portraits.

Watch Full Video

LG HVAC case study cover featuring Vinseum museum in Spain.
#VRF#Multi V 5#Heat Recovery#AC#Control Solution#Commercial#Museum#Facility Manager#Europe#EU#Spain
Back to list

FAQs

Q.

Why is a specialized VRF system necessary for an HVAC museum retrofit?

A.

A specialized VRF system setup utilizes variable refrigerant flow systems to run heating and cooling simultaneously across different zones. This precise zoning is critical during an HVAC retrofit to handle varying climate demands across delicate exhibition halls and public visitor areas simultaneously.

Q.

How does a Dual Sensing Control improve climate museum environments?

A.

Standard thermostats only measure temperature. The Dual Sensing Control simultaneously senses both temperature and humidity. This dual-action climate control is essential for preventing structural degradation to sensitive historical artifacts in heritage spaces like the VINSEUM museum.

Explore Recent Success Stories

Government Building in Iraq

Government Building in Iraq

Retail & Office in Thailand

Retail & Office in Thailand

More about LG HVAC

Linkedin

Linkedin

Instagram

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe