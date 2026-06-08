Creating Comfort at VINSEUM Museum with Integrated HVAC System

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• Project Scope: Comprehensive HVAC retrofit at the VINSEUM museum in Spain using a 344 kW capacity configuration.
• Core Technology: LG AC installation leveraging variable refrigerant flow systems (Multi V VRF) featuring heat recovery.
• Advanced Control: Integration of a Dual Sensing Control to strictly manage indoor temperature and humidity for heritage preservation.