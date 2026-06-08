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Reliable Cooling Solutions for Iraq’s Public Sector Facilities

HVACCase study08/06/2026

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Key Takeaways

• Project Scope: High-density modern housing development requiring comprehensive residential HVAC installation in Baghdad's Nasim City.
• Core Equipment: High-efficiency LG MULTI V system.
• Project Success: End-to-end partner engineering support that guaranteed smooth HVAC installation and lower operational overhead.

Exterior of Nasim City Residential Complex in Iraq at the entrance of the building complex.

Why VRF is the Ideal Solution for Residential Projects

Large housing developments often struggle with outdated cooling systems that consume excessive electricity, generate noise, and offer limited control options. LG’s VRF solution addresses these challenges by providing:

• Independent cooling for each apartment
• Quiet and suitable for residential environments
• Refined indoor units with modern aesthetics
• High energy efficiency with advanced inverter compressor technology
• Designed for high durability and long-term use

These benefits make VRF systems particularly appealing for residential developers seeking long-term value.

Inside view of Nasim City Residential Complex surrounded by residential buildings.

Smooth Installation Through Expert Support

VRF installation success depends on accurate system planning and strong engineering support. In Iraq, LG partners closely with the Khoshnaw Group to guide developers through every stage — from early design and load calculations to commissioning and post-installation evaluation.

This offers:
• Accurate pipeline design
• Optimized outdoor/indoor unit configuration
• Proper refrigerant charging
• Professional commissioning for ideal system performance

The result is a smooth installation process and lower long-term operational costs for building owners.

1-way cassette unit installed inside the Nasim City Residential Complex.

Consistent Comfort for Residents

Each apartment in Nasim City now benefits from independently controlled cooling, allowing residents to manage their own comfort while reducing unnecessary energy use. With stable airflow and precise temperature control, the Multi V system supports a healthier and more enjoyable living environment for families.

 

LG’s Multi V VRF system has demonstrated dependable and energy-efficient performance in Baghdad’s modern residential developments. Through professional installation support and high-performance engineering, LG continues to set the benchmark for residential HVAC solutions across Iraq.

HVAC project leaders for Nasim City Residential Complex in Iraq, shown in individual interview portraits.

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LG HVAC case study cover featuring Iraq Nasim City Residential Complex.
#VRF#Multi V 5#HVAC Engineer#Installer#Consultant#Project Contractor#Maintenance Engineer#Middle East#MEA#Iraq
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FAQs

Q.

Why is an LG VRF system preferred over a standard room AC unit for multi-family complexes?

A.

Multi-family high-rises like those in Nasim City face high utility demands. A central LG VRF system replaces inefficient individual room AC unit layouts with advanced inverter technology, delivering localized apartment cooling while maximizing total HVAC system efficiency.

Q.

What is the benefit of using an LG variable refrigerant flow system in high-density developments?

A.

Implementing a comprehensive VRF system layout guarantees specialized design flexibility. By utilizing LG’s design, installers ensure stable pipeline lengths, quiet operation, and a smoother overall residential HVAC installation process.

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