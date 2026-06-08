Large housing developments often struggle with outdated cooling systems that consume excessive electricity, generate noise, and offer limited control options. LG’s VRF solution addresses these challenges by providing:

• Independent cooling for each apartment

• Quiet and suitable for residential environments

• Refined indoor units with modern aesthetics

• High energy efficiency with advanced inverter compressor technology

• Designed for high durability and long-term use

These benefits make VRF systems particularly appealing for residential developers seeking long-term value.