Home owners like Alberi and Alessandra aren’t the only ones who benefit from an innovative solution like the LG Multi Split. Installers and technicians are also taking advantage of this system’s convenience and advanced functionality. The compact and light-weight form factor of the Multi Split makes the outdoor unit easier to install. Installers are also able to streamline the installation process with features like the Wiring Error Check function that provides notification if indoor unit wiring is not properly in place. LG MV allows technicians to connect to the outdoor unit and conveniently diagnose issues with the system, utilizing data prepared in intuitive and easy to read charts. LG MV also provides error status codes to which system administrators can refer and quickly diagnose problems with the system. The outdoor unit is also easily accessible, which makes maintenance and repairs much more convenient.