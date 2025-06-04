SEOUL, June 4, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its B2B market presence with the introduction of the LG UltraFine™ 40WT95UF, a premium monitor designed to meet the needs of data-intensive industries such as finance and IT. Engineered to boost productivity, the new UltraFine is the world’s first 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) monitor to support Thunderbolt™ 5. It features a 40-inch screen with a high refresh rate, along with a variety of convenient multitasking and connectivity options. Available to enterprise customers worldwide, the 40WT95UF underscores LG’s commitment to delivering premium, scalable display solutions for global business needs.

Professionals in finance and IT often struggle with the limitations of standard-format displays when handling large volumes of data or juggling multiple applications. The LG UltraFine 40WT95UF addresses these challenges with its large 40-inch screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, offering a generous digital workspace. The monitor’s expansive display, combined with its ultra-high resolution and array of helpful screen organization features, provides the visual precision and flexibility to help users work more efficiently and effectively.

The 40WT95UF offers Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionality, giving users the multitasking benefits of a dual-monitor setup without taking up as much desk space. Financial analysts can simultaneously view extensive datasets, application dashboards and market charts, while IT specialists – whether in software development, systems integration or media services – can utilize the extended screen space and advanced capabilities to review long lines of code, manage complex design timelines and conduct in-depth content analysis.

Equipped with LG’s IPS Black technology, the 5K2K display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, delivering exceptional clarity, contrast, color accuracy and smooth motion. These advanced features make the 40WT95UF an ideal choice for real-time financial analysis, as well as for high-precision visual work such as coding, graphic design and content creation.

Notably, as the world’s first Thunderbolt™ 5 5K2K monitor, it enables fast data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps, easy connection to high-performance peripherals and laptop charging – all through a single cable, without the need for a separate power adapter. For seamless device integration, the new monitor also comes equipped with an extensive selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort 2.1 and RJ45, collectively providing an experience akin to having a built-in USB hub. In addition, the support for daisy-chaining helps reduce cable clutter, resulting in a cleaner and more organized workspace.

“LG is committed to developing advanced displays and integrated IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “We will continue to offer industry-leading monitors tailored to each sector’s unique requirements, as well as a diverse range of IT products designed to help boost productivity across industries.”

