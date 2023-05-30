SEOUL, May 30, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has launched its 31.5-inch IPS Black diagnostic monitor (model 32HQ713D). The company’s first medical monitor to employ IPS Black technology, the new model provides sharp, clear images with vibrant colors and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. LG’s new diagnostic monitor delivers consistent image quality via automatic self-calibration and ease-of-use with 6 convenient hotkeys.

Thanks to an 8-megapixel resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), LG’s IPS Black diagnostic monitor offers the level of clarity needed for medical imaging, including x-rays, mammograms and CT scans. With Multi-Resolution Mode (8, 6 and 4MP), users can adjust screen resolution to suit the type of image being viewed.

Equipped with IPS Black technology, the 32HQ713D provides clear image definition with deep blacks and detailed expression in the low gray tones. LG’s diagnostic monitor also features a built-in front calibration sensor that enables automatic self-calibration to help keep image quality stable.

Additionally, the 32HQ713D comes with Focus View Mode and Pathology Mode. Controllable with either mouse or keyboard, Focus View Mode makes it possible to select a specific part of an image to review – dimming the rest of the screen to help highlight the area of concern. Pathology Mode provides image clarity and accuracy as if looking at a microscope.

LG’s new diagnostic monitor offers a convenient user experience with 6 hotkeys that make it quick and simple to adjust various settings, including mode, screen resolution and lighting. For convenient management, the Presence Sensor automatically turns the display off after 5 minutes if no motion has been detected. The monitor also comes with a one-click stand that simplifies the installation process and offers ergonomic comfort with adjustable tilt, height and swivel.

“LG’s new diagnostic monitor offers the high contrast needed for displaying clear medical imaging,” said Silas Choi, vice president and head of the B2B solution business division of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Leveraging our outstanding display technology, we will continue to provide medical monitors that meet the specific needs of medical professionals.”