We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim Design UHD Signage with Advanced LG webOS Platform
Inside the cosmetics shop, two UH7Q displays are mounted high on the wall, each vividly showcasing cosmetic advertisements.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of LG UHD Signage, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH7Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS 8.0 platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator
High Brightness
The UH7Q, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.
Slim Depth with Even Bezel
The UH7Q boasts viewing experience with a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. When adjusting to both portrait and landscape mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, the UH7Q offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH7Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.
Comprehensive Security
webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also, the webOS platform supports ETSI EN 303 645.
Remote Monitoring and Control
This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
SuperSign Solutions
LG SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as LG SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
* Sold separately
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
49
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
700nit(Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1 (TBD)
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms (TBD)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
28%(TBD)
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
Transparency
No
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
DVI-D In
NO
RGB In
NO
Audio In
NO
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
IR In
YES
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB2.0 Type C (1ea, DP ALT Mode)
HDMI Out
NO
DP Out
NO
Audio Out
YES
Touch USB
NO
External Speaker Out
NO
RS232C Out
YES
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
IR Out
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 11.4mm
Weight (Head)
13.6 kg (TBD)
Packed Weight
16.1 kg (TBD)
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1104.3 x 645.5 x 29.7mm (TBD)
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1215.0 x 742.0 x 142.0mm (TBD)
Handle
NO
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES (EU in-box / Others Acc.)
Pixel Sensor
NO
Proximity Sensor
NO
Current Sensor
NO
BLU Sensor
NO
Humidity Sensor
NO
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Power Indicator
NO
Local Key Operation
YES
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 8.0
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Backlight Sync
NO
PIP
YES
PBP
YES (4PBP)
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
Beacon
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
Brightness Compensation
NO
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
87W (TBD)
Max.
134W (TBD)
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
297 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 457 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
61W (TBD)
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
YES / YES
ePEAT(US only)
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Promota
NO
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable, Cable
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (LSW240A/B)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Tilt (Face down)
YES(Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)
IP Rating
IP5X
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES