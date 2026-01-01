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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

55UH7Q-E
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 700 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 11.4 mm (Even)
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • LG Shield
More

Slim Design UHD Signage with Advanced LG webOS Platform

Inside the cosmetics shop, two UH7Q displays are mounted high on the wall, each vividly showcasing cosmetic advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of LG UHD Signage, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH7Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS 8.0 platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator

High Brightness

The UH7Q, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.

 

Slim Depth with Even Bezel

The UH7Q boasts viewing experience with a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. When adjusting to both portrait and landscape mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Versatile Operation with Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, the UH7Q offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH7Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.

Comprehensive Security

webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also, the webOS platform supports ETSI EN 303 645.

 

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as LG SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

* Sold separately

 

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G) (TBD)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%(TBD)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    No

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 11.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.1 kg (TBD)

  • Packed Weight

    20.5 kg (TBD)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1239 x 710.8 x 29.7mm (TBD)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360.0 x 810.0 x 152.0mm (TBD)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES (EU in-box / Others Acc.)

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 8.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    103W (TBD)

  • Max.

    154W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    351 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 525 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    72W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable, Cable

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (LSW240A/B)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Tilt (Face down)

    YES (Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.