About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

Application Controller

LG Application Controller allows an efficient managing solution for various units of your business. It offers cost-effective facility control for building management.

Application Controller

Application Controller

Effectively managing various building systems for optimized indoor comfort

FeaturesLine Up

Flexible & Expandable System

LG control system is capable of expanding to the 3rd party device integration, from individual indoor unit control via Dry Contact to small BMS integration via ACS IO module. This allows cost effective facility control for building management.

Dual diagram showing LG HVAC control solutions. On the left, various dry contact applications for indoor unit control: card key or occupancy sensor input, 3rd party thermostat via contact signal, and 3rd party thermostat using Modbus RTU. On the right, cost-effective facility control architecture: LG HVAC System (MULTI V, Single/Multi, AHU, ERV) connected to a central controller via ACS IO Module, integrating with third-party devices such as lighting, fans, valves, heaters, sensors, alarms, and switches.
3D diagram of an office building showing LG HVAC energy monitoring system. Indoor units labeled with power consumption (70kW, 70kW, 50kW) are connected to a central outdoor unit. A Watt-Hour Meter (WHM) measures power and sends signals to the PDI controller. The data is managed by AC Smart 5 and displayed as measurement graphs for energy monitoring

Energy Monitoring

PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) can distribute the measured power consumption of MULTI V to each room for effective energy monitoring.

System diagram of LG HVAC integration with AHU. On the left, LG Multi V outdoor units are connected via refrigerant liquid and gas pipes, along with communication lines. The system links to indoor units, an EEV Kit, and an AHU Communication Kit. On the right, an AHU unit is shown connected through a DDC controller, illustrating full communication and control between outdoor units, indoor units, and the AHU system

AHU Control

AHU Communication Kits connect LG outdoor unit on the DX coil of an Air Handing Unit for maximum cost saving and fresh air supply.

Product overview of LG HVAC control modules. The Dry Contact unit supports various thermostat and input contact models. The PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) displays power consumption of MULTI V systems, with standard and premium models for up to 8 outdoor units. The ACS I/O Module provides digital and analog inputs/outputs for IV series central controllers. The ACU I/O Module offers multiple digital and analog input/output configurations, applicable to 5 series controllers. The AHU Communication Kit supports return and supply air temperature controllers, compatible with third-party DDC or LG solutions for AHU integration

Application Controller Line Up

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight