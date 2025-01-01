About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

Modbus Gateway

LG Modbus Gateway is a solution that easily connects LG products with the existing building system of your business.

Modbus Gateway IMAGE

Modbus Gateway IMAGE

Modbus Gateway

Easy link between LG air conditioners and existing building systems

FeaturesLine Up
Diagram showing integration of LG HVAC System with BMS through LG BMS Gateway. The left block illustrates HVAC units including MULTI V, Single/Multi, ERV, and AHU. The center block highlights LG BMS Gateway with AC Smart 5, ACP5, ACP LonWorks, and Modbus Gateway, connected to a self-diagnosis function. On the right, a BMS system with an operator is shown. Arrows indicate communication via LG Protocol and BMS Protocol. The caption emphasizes ‘Integration with BMS’ for linking LG air conditioners and building systems using BACnet, Modbus, and LonWorks.

Integration with BMS

Gateway Products (BACnet, Modbus and LonWorks) easily link

LG air conditioners and other existing building systems.

Comparison of LG Modbus RTU Gateway and ACP LonWorks Gateway. The left side shows the Modbus RTU Gateway device (model PMBUSB00A) with specifications including size 53.6×89.7×60.7 mm, RS485 communication at 9600 bps, DC 12V power, supports MULTI V, ERV, THERMA V systems, and up to 64 IDUs with four modules. The right side shows the ACP LonWorks Gateway device (model PLNWBK000) with specifications including size 270×155×65 mm, web access controller, supports up to 64 units such as IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, and provides an interface between LonWorks BMS and LG HVAC unit with ACP function included

Gateway Line Up

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight