43UN343H (NA)
Key Features

  • 4K UHD
  • USB Cloning
  • Multi IR

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    1 pole

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    43" : 300

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    SIM

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    SIM

  • Game Optimizer

    SIM

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W+10W

  • AI Sound

    SIM

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    SIM (5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    SIM (webOS22)

  • Home Office

    SIM

  • HDMI-ARC

    SIM (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    SIM

  • WOL

    - / -

  • SNMP

    SIM

  • Diagnostics

    SIM (USB)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SIM(1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SIM(1.4)

  • IR Out

    SIM (ECI, RS232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    SIM

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    SIM (PDM)

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    SIM

  • Insert Image

    SIM

  • Port Block

    SIM

  • Lock mode

    SIM (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    SIM Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Energy Saving mode

    SIM

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB (Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

  • RF In

    1 (Tuner)

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    1

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    SIM 43" : 200x200

  • Kensington Lock

    SIM

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    SIM

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    SIM

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    43" : 967 x 623 x 303

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    43" : 967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    43" : 1075 x 660 x 203

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    43" : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    43" : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4

  • Weight with Stand

    43" : 12.0

  • Weight in Shipping

    43" : 15.4

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    43" : 119W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    43" : 82W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W under

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con (In box)

  • Power Cable

    SIM(1.8M,Straight Type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.