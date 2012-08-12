About Cookies on This Site

Essential Commercial TV
Contact us

Essential Commercial TV

Contact us

Essential Commercial TV

50UN343H (NA)
Key Features

  • 4K UHD
  • USB Cloning
  • Multi IR

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

The multi IR function ensures that each room’s TVs do not interfere with other remote control signals in the same rooms in which the TVs are installed.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    50"

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    400

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

    1,000,000:1

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    5000

  • Response Time(G to G, ms)

    19ms

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Life span (hrs)

    30,000

VIDEO

  • SoC

    K8Lp

  • SoC (Marketing Name)

    Quad

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • AI Sound Pro / AI Sound

    Yes

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

POWER

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    135 W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    112 W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W Under

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    ATSC, Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel : 50")

  • Front color

    Ashed Blue

JACK INTERFACE

  • HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • USB

    1 (2.0)

  • RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)<br>Audio Line Out(3.5mm phone jack)

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)(Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1

  • HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

  • RF In

    1 (Tuner)

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Version)

    Yes (5.0)

MECHANIC

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    Yes

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

    Yes

  • Weight without Stand (WxHxD)

    12.1

  • Weight with Stand

    15.3

  • Weight in Shipping

    18.6

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD)

    1121 x 713 x 303

  • Size in Shipping (WxHxD)

    1317 x 810 x 188

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

    7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

    Yes (option)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8M,Straight Type)

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

  • Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

OTHER FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (USB)

  • SI Compatible Protocol

    Yes (ECI, RS232C)

  • HTNG-CEC

    Yes(1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

    Yes(1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (ECI, RS232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes(PDM)

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)(Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω)

  • RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

    YesTeleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+ (playlist editing)

    Yes / No

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Sleep Timer

    Yes/Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

ETC

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    1

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes200x200

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.