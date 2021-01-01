About Cookies on This Site

Essential Commercial TV
Contact us

Essential Commercial TV

Contact us

Essential Commercial TV

65UN343H (NA)
Key Features

  • 4K UHD
  • USB Cloning
  • Multi IR

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

The multi IR function ensures that each room’s TVs do not interfere with other remote control signals in the same rooms in which the TVs are installed.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    1 poste (fijo)

  • Front Color

    Gris carbón oscuro

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160 (UHD

VIDEO

  • Game Optimizer

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10 W + 10 W

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 × 300 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    57,2 x 35,8 x 13,4 pulgadas / 1454 × 909 × 340 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    57,2 x 35,0 x 2,3 pulgadas / 1454 × 838 × 57,7 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    63,0 x 38,2 x 9,0 pulgadas / 1600 × 970 × 228 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    6,8 / 6,8 / 6,8 / 18,4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    12,8 / 12,8 / 12,8 / 19,9 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    50,5 libras / 22,9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    47,4 libras / 21,5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    63,7 libras / 28,9 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100-240 V CA, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    144 W / 180 W

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.