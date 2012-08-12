About Cookies on This Site

55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)
LG Essential Commercial TV, 55UN343H (NA)

Key Features

  • 4K UHD
  • USB Cloning
  • Multi IR

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel : 55")

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Direct

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W + 10W

  • AI Sound

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    Yes (5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (USB)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (ECI, RS232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes (PDM)

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    Yes / No

  • External Power Out

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)
    (Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω)

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • USB (Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

  • RF In

    1 (Tuner)

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    1

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes
    300x300

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    Yes

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 909 x 340

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 228

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4

  • Weight with Stand

    17.2

  • Weight without Stand

    22.9

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.9

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    200 W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    170W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W Under

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con (In box)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8M,Straight Type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.